Road to Recovery group demands the Diocese release documents related to Lavigne

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit charity called Road to Recovery, Inc. held a news conference outside of the Springfield Diocese headquarters Tuesday morning.

The group is demanding the release of “complete file, including the secret archives” of Fr. Richard Lavigne, and the “secret files” of all other clergy sex abusers, one day after the Hampden County District Attorney’s office announced former priest Richard Lavigne as the suspected murdered of Danny Croteau.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced Monday that investigators are confident that if Lavigne was still alive, they’d have enough evidence to charge him with the murder of 13-year-old Danny Croteau.

Lavigne died last Friday, the same day Gulluni approved a warrant for his arrest. The case has been hanging over the Catholic community in Springfield for almost five decades. Bishop William Byrne said this is a reminder the church must do better.

“We will do everything we possibly can to make sure that the church is a safe place for all people. We can’t rewrite history but we can make the future one that children are safe where they should be in the church.” Bishop Byrne

Bishop Byrne added that any survivors of of clergy sexual abuse are encouraged to come forward, even if the abuser is dead, because it’s important that survivors be heard.

Those victims can call the abuse reporting phone line at 800-842-9055 or email the Diocese of Springfield at reportabuse@diospringfield.org.