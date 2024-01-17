CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another winter storm hit the northeast, this time bringing with it snow and ice and freezing temperatures.

It is about 17 degrees right now and there is lots of ice on the ground. Before you walk out of the house on Wednesday, you may want to throw on a couple of layers.

If you’re going to be driving, safety officials recommend that drivers drive slowly, reduce breaking, and keep a distance from other vehicles. It’s not just your cars to be careful with when it comes to these icy conditions.

First responders are also warning residents especially the older population about injury from a slip or fall on the ice. While sidewalks and the roads are icy, they say people should watch where they are walking, walk slowly, and wear shoes with grip. Keep your hands out of your pockets while walking to help keep your balance as well.