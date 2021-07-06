Rock artist Pat Benatar coming to The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Rock legends Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo are scheduled to perform at the Eastern States Exposition this fall.

Benatar and Giraldo will take the stage at The Big E Arena on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10am. Concert tickets, which include admission to The Big E when purchased prior to the show date, are available exclusively at TheBigE.com.

The couple began working together over thirty years ago and have collaborated on some of Benatar’s biggest hits, including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children.”

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Big E will run from September 17 through October 3, 2021. Learn more about entertainment, activities, and vendors appearing at this year’s fair by going to The Big E website.