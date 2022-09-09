SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling all rowing fans Springfield will host the 17th edition of the Rockrimmon Regatta Saturday in the city’s North End.

Twenty-two rowing clubs will gather at the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club to participate. The course begins at North Riverfront Park with teams rowing 1.5 miles upstream, turning around a buoy, and coming back down stream for a three-mile total.

“The race course provides competitors with a top-notch experience,” says Executive Director Ben Quick. “We are offering a 1.5 mile stretch to be raced in both directions. It goes under one bridge, is quite straight and presents few if any natural challenges.”

Races will run from 8:30 to noon. Spectating from Riverfront Park is free.