AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A local hardware store is going the extra mile this holiday season by helping animals in need.

Eight Rocky’s Ace Hardware stores in Western Massachusetts are holding their 13th annual “Round Up for Pets” fundraiser. The stores will round up your total purchase to the next dollar, and donate the difference to local animal shelters. The shelters that will benefit include TJO Animal Control & Adoption Center and Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield and Westfield Animal Control and Shelter in Westfield.

“It’s always nice to have Rocky’s put something forward for the community, I love helping out with that, it’s really good for them to help out in any way they can,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware Keyholder, Nicholas Burbank.

Rocky’s locations that are participating in this fundraising campaign include Island Pond Road and Liberty Street in Springfield, as well as Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer, and South Hadley.

If you wish to donate to this campaign, it runs until December 31st.

