SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will receive 100 percent of the money raised by Rocky’s Ace Hardware from a fundraising campaign.

Beginning Wednesday, customers can round up their total purchase to the next dollar through April 25th to benefit the agency. The following stores participating are:

50 Island Pond Road in Springfield

1381 Liberty Street in Springfield

10 Springfield Street in Agawam

28 North Main Street East Longmeadow

2 Free Street in Westfield

442 Center Street in Ludlow

1583 North Main Street Palmer

487 Newton Street in South Hadley

73 Windsor Ave in Vernon, Connecticut

Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone said, “We are very excited to be raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals again this year. This great cause helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital to get the best possible medical treatment. We hope our customers will help us in our goal of providing as much support as possible to our local CMN Hospitals.”