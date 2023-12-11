SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Sumner Ave in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called at around 12:30 p.m. to the area of 309 Sumner Ave for a report of a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle had rolled onto its side. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

(Springfield Fire Department)

(Springfield Fire Department)

(Springfield Fire Department)

(Springfield Fire Department)

The road has since reopened.