SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Sumner Ave in Springfield Monday afternoon.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called at around 12:30 p.m. to the area of 309 Sumner Ave for a report of a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle had rolled onto its side. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The road has since reopened.
