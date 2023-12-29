SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is experiencing a wave of business closures. This last week alone, there were 3, and now another.

The owner of Roma Restaurant in Southwick is closing his doors on New Year’s Eve, after 47 years behind the counter. This closure comes after Victor Ferrentino announced on Facebook that he will be retiring.

In the final days of the restaurant’s operations, many customers are rushing in to enjoy one last bite. 22News talked to a long-time patron about what she’ll miss most.

“It’s my favorite pizza ever so I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve been coming since I was a kid and my husband’s family started coming when he was a kid,” expressed Jean Keating of Granby, Connecticut. “We have a lot of special days here and are family and you know our kids we all come here. I wish it could you know stay on forever.”

There have been more than 20 business closures in western Massachusetts this year, despite dozens of openings.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.