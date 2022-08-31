SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The current president of Baystate Noble Hospital and Baystate Franklin Medical Center of the Northern Region, Ron Bryant, will extend his role at Baystate Health Regional Hospitals to include Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.

Bryant joined Baystate Health in 2015 as President of Baystate Noble Hospital. And was then promoted in 2018 to President of both Baystate Noble Hospital and Baystate Franklin Medical Center. Bryant’s new role will go into effect on October 9, 2022, following the retirement of Molly Gray as President & Chief Administrative Officer, Baystate Health Eastern Region.

“At Baystate Health our goal is to continue providing a top-tier patient experience while focusing on safety, quality, and value across our organization. Ron’s proven visionary leadership and business acumen will further our mission of improving the health of the people in our communities every day, with quality and compassion,” said Marion A. McGowan, BSN, MPM, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, Baystate Health.

Bryant’s new role will lead him to oversee three hospitals with nearly 300 combined beds and more than 2,300 Baystate team members.