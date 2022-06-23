SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will receive 100 percent of the money raised by Rocky’s Ace Hardware from a fundraising campaign.

Beginning Friday, June 24th, customers can round up their total purchase to the next dollar through July 4th to benefit the agency. The following stores participating are:

50 Island Pond Road in Springfield

1381 Liberty Street in Springfield

10 Springfield Street in Agawam

28 North Main Street East Longmeadow

2 Free Street in Westfield

442 Center Street in Ludlow

1583 North Main Street Palmer

487 Newton Street in South Hadley

73 Windsor Ave in Vernon, Connecticut

485 Hope Street in Stamford, Connecticut

“We had a successful campaign in April to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and wanted to build on that success,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “CMN helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital get the best possible medical treatment. We are proud to give back to the communities we serve in such a meaningful way, and know this is important to our customers as well.”