WET SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of “The Route 91 Bandit.”

According to a news release sent to 22News from the FBI in Boston, the suspect is allegedly responsible for at least eleven bank robberies located in various cities and towns along I-91 in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and has threatened the use of a firearm and during at least six of the robberies, he attempted to enter the vault.

The FBI describes him as a white male, between 5’6” to 5’8” tall with a medium build, blue eyes, light-colored hair, typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers. The investigators believe the he may be operating a newer model Nissan sedan.

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

The person is allegedly responsible for the following robberies:

September 9, 2021, at approx. 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, MA

September 20, 2021, at approx. 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, CT

October 4, 2021, at approx.4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal Street, Brattleboro, VT

October 15, 2021, at approx. 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, CT

October 22, 2021, at approx. 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main Street, Somers, CT

November 5, 2021, at approx. 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, MA

November 19, 2021, at approx. 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, CT

November 20, 2021, at approx. 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West Street, Keene, NH

December 16, 2021, at approx. 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, MA

January 6, 2022, at approx. 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT

January 27, 2022, at approx. 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton Street, Greenfield, MA

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.