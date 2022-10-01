HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual fundraiser called “Run Billy Run” not only secures College Scholarships for deserving students, but helps honor the memory of noted Springfield District Court Judge William Boyle.

Hundreds participated in the 5K road race at Holyoke’s Ashley Reservoir where thousands of dollars raised will pay the college tuition for young people of limited means. It’s all in the name of Judge William Boyle, the former City Council President who died from ALS at the age of 62, three years ago.

Hampden County Sherriff Nick Cocchi was also at the event. He told 22News, “The great compassion and dedication that Judge Boyle has for the community in Springfield, being on the bench, the judge was very compassionate. He was firm and fair. So we miss him.”

Saturday was the second annual Run Billy Run college tuition fundraiser. The field of runners included some distinguished members of the western Massachusetts legal community. One of which was Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

“It means a lot to honor him and carry on his legacy. He loved running, he loved the reservoir here in Holyoke, he loved the family and friends. It’s a great coming out for him,” Gulluni told 22News.

Judging by the size of Saturday’s turnout, the William J. Boyle scholarship event shows every indication of being a long running tradition over the coming years, helping a great many students needing a financial boost to achieve great things in their young lives.