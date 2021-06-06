Rush for ACs and fans, during heatwave

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s not officially summer yet, but it feels like it in western Massachusetts.

Temperatures 90 degrees and higher means its time to break out the air conditioners.

Many have already turned on the air conditioning for the season but others are left scrambling to get relief from the heat. Window air conditioners and fans have been flying off the shelves at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

“Box fans, ACs obviously and we have the mini room ACs they sell out wicked quick so we have to get those in a lot. Yeah we sell so much during the first hot weekend that’s when we sell the most of them,” manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, Austin Gosselin said.

Before you start running your AC for the season, make sure you clean the filter. That way the AC operators properly and efficiently. Also, make sure the window and window frame that you put your air conditioner in is secure and is in good condition. You should plug your air conditioner into a dedicated outlet and not into a power strip or extension cord to avoid causing a fire, and don’t forget keeping your blinds closed to prevent excessive sunlight can also keep your house cool.