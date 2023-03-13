RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Several departments assisted with a fire reported at the former Strathmore Paper Mill Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post from the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, State Police, Russell firefighters, and additional fire departments were sent to a fire at Strathmore Paper Mill #2. The police say three juveniles from out of town were located inside the mill.

The former Strathmore Paper Mill had been vacant for more than 20 years, after having been active since being built more than a century ago. Strathmore Paper Mill #2 is located off Route 20 on Valley View Avenue in Russell and was destroyed in a massive fire on June 19, 2020.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. If you have any information, contacted the Russell-Montgomery Police Department at 413-862-3265.