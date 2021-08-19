Russell Police postpone family fun day

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Russell Police rescheduled the family event at Strathmore Park to Sunday, September 12 due to remnants of Tropical Storm Henri forecasted for the area.

The free “Family Fun Day” will feature a car show, live music, bounce houses, dunk tank, raffles, and activities throughout the day from noon to 5 p.m. The original date of August 22 was canceled Thursday morning.

(NOAA screenshot taken Thursday, August 19 at 11AM)

The 22News Storm Team meteorologists are tracking the potential impacts of Henri late this weekend into next week.