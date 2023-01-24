SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday that includes a former Springfield resident.

Ruth Carter is nominated for costume design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie was released on November 11, 2022 and grossed $451.8 million in the United States and Canada as of January 22nd.

Springfield Mayor Sarno said, “My and our Springfield fingers are crossed for Ruth to bring home a second Oscar win. Speaking of home, Ruth never forgets her hometown of Springfield. Thank you and good luck Ruth. We’re all so very proud of you. Continued success and God Bless!”

February 2021 – Mayor Sarno watching the live virtual ceremony and cheering on Oscar-winner Ruth E. Carter as her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was officially dedicated. (Courtesy: Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno)

Photo: Walk of Fame Twitter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Costume designer Ruth E. Carter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In her over three-decade career, Carter has garnered over sixty film and television credits including Academy Award nominations for “Malcolm X” and “Amistad,” and an Emmy nomination for the reboot of the television mini-series “Roots.”

In 2019 Carter became the first African American to win an Academy Award for Costume Design for Marvel’s “Black Panther.” In 2021, she was honored with a star on the Holywood Walk of Fame, only the second costume designer, 60 years after the first, to receive one.

Carter is a member of the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation, and co-founder of the Mildred Blount Scholarship Fund, which was created to assist Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC) costume designers. She earned a bachelor of arts in theater arts from Hampton University and an honorary doctorate from Suffolk University.

The additional nominees for best costume design are:

• Mary Zophres – Babylon

• Catherine Martin – Elvis

• Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Jenny Beavan – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris