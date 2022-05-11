WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s May, which means a lot of students will be celebrating big events like prom and graduation, and more teens will be on the roads for the first time.

Parents are the biggest influencers on their teen drivers and, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, parents should talk to their teens about safe driving habits.

The 5 big “no’s” are no cellphones, no extra passengers, no speeding and no alcohol. And of course, never drive without a seatbelt. Practicing these things can help keep everyone on the roads safe.

22News spoke to a West Springfield family about starting a dialogue with their teens before they hit the road.

“When you’re driving on the street you can do things right, but don’t know who else is driving or how they are driving,” said Rayza Vega. “Because sometimes you can drive right, and someone could invade your lane or something like that.”

Teens crash most often because they are inexperienced or distracted. So starting a dialogue sooner rather than later can save a life.