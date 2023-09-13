WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to the increasing number of fentanyl overdoses, a company in Westfield is giving out free testing kits.

SafeTiva Labs is offering free kits to combat rising overdose rates. According to city data, there have been 3 deadly overdoses in Westfield since June 14th.

The CEO of the cannabis testing company said the risk of unintentional exposure is a growing concern, and SafeTiva’s Fentanyl Testing Program aims to equip the community with tools for making informed decisions.

“Knowing that fentanyl is present, might change someone’s mind about whether or not they want to partake in using those drugs or not,” said Megan Dobro, CEO and founder of SafeTiva Labs. “It doesn’t tell you the amounts, but you know we are all about harm reduction and safety.”

How to use the Fentanyl test strips:

Prepare the test

Dip the strip

Wait 5 minutes

Read results

Make a plan

It is through the Massachusetts Health Promotion Clearinghouse that SafeTiva now has numerous testing strips in its kits. You can pick up your free testing kit Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company is limiting kits to 2 per person.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an overdose the number for the Massachusetts Overdose Prevention Helpline can be reached at 1-800-972-0590.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.