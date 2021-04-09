Safety reminders for drivers and bicyclists on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather continues to warm up, it’s important to vigilant of bicyclists.

It’s important to remember that bicyclists in the bike lane have the right away. Cars can cross into the bike lane but only if it is clear of bike riders.

And when there are no bike lanes, state laws say bicyclists must ride in the right lane, use hand signals when stopping or turning, and give pedestrians the right away.

Those state laws also say if you’re riding a bike at night, you must also have a white headlight and red taillight.

Bike riders are encouraged to always wear a helmet.