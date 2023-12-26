SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dense layer of fog is waiting for travelers starting the journey home from their Christmas destinations on Tuesday, and it could delay things, especially on the roads.

The fog is the first thing you will notice looking out your window on Tuesday morning, and it is dense.

115 million people are forecasted to travel at least 50 miles for Christmas or New Year’s this year, and most of them will do so by car. That travel is scheduled to pick up on Tuesday with the busiest day on the roads during the holiday stretch coming up on December 28, as Christmas home and New Year’s travel converge.

If you’re driving on Tuesday, try to wait out this fog, but don’t wait too long. AAA suggests traffic will be the worst on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you are driving on Tuesday, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

Driving safely in fog is important, which means slowing down and allowing extra time to reach your destination. Use low-beam headlights, not high-beams or brights, as those cause glare and make it more difficult to see what is ahead of you.

There are portions of our drive on Tuesday morning that have been near-zero visibility, so in that case, don’t hesitate to through your hazards on and pull over.