Safety tips for enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual day of eating has come and gone, now it’s time to get back on track.

That can be difficult, considering all of the wonderful leftovers so many of us have in the fridge. Dietitians suggest planning meals around protein and vegetables while including small portions of Thanksgiving leftovers like stuffing and casseroles.

If you do plan on enjoying your Thanksgiving dinner days after the official holiday, it’s important to keep leftovers stored properly.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, leftovers should be stored within two hours of cooking. You should also divide leftovers into smaller portions and refrigerate or freeze them in covered shallow containers so they cool quickly. The turkey should also be portioned to ensure quick cooling in the refrigerator to prevent it from growing bacteria.

Leftovers can be kept in the fridge for three to four days and in the freezer for two to six months.