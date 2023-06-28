BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising everyone to plan ahead and to expect increased amounts of traffic for the Fourth of July holiday.

MassDOT recommends everyone to utilize “real-time” travel tools, check holiday schedules for public transportation, and plan departure times and routes based on available information.

“With the upcoming holiday, we are anticipating increased levels of traffic congestion, and we’re encouraging travelers to plan ahead and make use of our travel resources,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “The Fourth of July holiday is always a time where we see increased travel around the state, so we ask all roadway users to be courteous, obey the rules of the road, and take it slow so everyone can enjoy the holiday safely.”

Non-emergency roadwork will be restricted outside of fixed work zones starting at 5:00 a.m., on Friday through 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 5. All Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices will be closed on Tuesday, including Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) customer service locations.

The Sumner Tunnel in Boston will be open during the weekend and then will be closed for a rehabilitation project from Wednesday, July 5 through Thursday, August 31. Travelers should use the many discounted and free transit services that are being made available as of July 5 due to the Sumner Tunnel closure.

The MBTA has released the following information:

On Tuesday, July 4, fares will be free after 9:30 p.m. for subway, bus, and commuter rail.

All subway services will operate on a modified Saturday schedule until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. After 3 p.m., the subway will run on a weekday schedule.

All bus, Silver Line, and The RIDE services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Tuesday, July 4.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule on July 4. Passengers should also note that all last trains at North Station and South Station will be held for 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks. Passengers will also be able to board trains at Back Bay Station. Keolis Customer Service agents will be present at North, South, and Back Bay stations to support passengers. Passengers should note that the last train of the evening on the Newburyport/Rockport branch is a Rockport train.

Ferries will operate on the following service schedules on July 4:

The Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry will run on a Saturday schedule. The direct Hingham Ferry to Boston route will have no service.

The Charlestown Ferry will run on a weekend schedule.

The East Boston Ferry will run on a weekend schedule.

The Lynn Ferry will not operate.

The CharlieCard Store will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

The I-93 Boston-Quincy High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will be deployed early for the weekend, opening at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, and 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30. The HOV lane will not be deployed on Tuesday and will have normal deployment times on Monday, July 3. The Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane will not be deployed on Tuesday and will return to normal deployment times on Wednesday, July 5.