CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is the number one day for home fires in Massachusetts, and 22News is working for you with some holiday cooking tips.
There were 678 Thanksgiving Day fires in Massachusetts from 2017 to 2021. 87% of them started with cooking at home.
The State Fire Marshal is urging residents to make fire safety a priority in the kitchen as we approach Thanksgiving Day.
Safety tips include:
- Be sure your oven is empty before turning it on
- Turn pot handles inward over the stove to avoid people knocking them over
- Remember to “stand by your pan” and stay in the kitchen when boiling, frying, or broiling
- The best way to respond to a stovetop fire is to “put a lid on it” and turn off the heat
- For a broiler fire, keep the oven doors closed and turn off the heat
- If the fire is not put down, leave the house and call 911 from outside