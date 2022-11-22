CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is the number one day for home fires in Massachusetts, and 22News is working for you with some holiday cooking tips.

There were 678 Thanksgiving Day fires in Massachusetts from 2017 to 2021. 87% of them started with cooking at home.

The State Fire Marshal is urging residents to make fire safety a priority in the kitchen as we approach Thanksgiving Day.

Safety tips include: