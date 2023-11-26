CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the weekend after Thanksgiving and many Americans will be back on the roads as they head home.

AAA reported that more than 55.4 million Americans would travel for Thanksgiving this year. The association said that most travelers are driving for the holiday.

If you have plans to get on the road on Sunday, you may want to keep in mind that lots of other people have the same idea, so you might run into some traffic.

According to AAA, Sunday is the busiest day to return home. To avoid the traffic, the association recommends that you hit the road before 12 p.m. They say the worst travel time is between 3:00 p.m. and 5 p.m.