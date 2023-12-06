CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December 6th is Saint Nicholas Day, which recognizes the third-century saint that became an inspiration for the Santa Claus we all know today.

According to the National Day Calander, St. Nicholas is best known for selling all of his possessions and giving out his money to the poor. He was raised as a devout Christian and dedicated his whole life to serving the sick and suffering.

Stories about St. Nicholas became a part of the inspiration behind Santa Claus, such as during the third century, a daughter’s chances of marriage went up when her father offered a large dowry to prospective husbands. One of the stories tells of a father who was poor with three daughters and had no dowry to offer.

Families left their shoes by the fires at night so that they could dry, so on three separate occasions, Ol’ St. Nicholas provided a dowry for each of the girls, and legend says he made gold appear in their shoes.

There are some similarities between the modern-day Santa Claus and Saint Nicholas, such as leaving gifts in shoes (or stockings) or the exchange of small gifts.

Some interesting facts about St. Nicholas include:

He is the patron saint of a great many causes. Some of the causes include sailors, travelers, clergy, schoolchildren, and thieves, to name a few.

He was born in the village of Patar, located on the southeastern coast of modern-day Turkey.

Buried in a tomb in Myra, where water believed to have healing powers formed in his grave. It is called the Manna of Saint Nicholas.

December 6th is also known as The Feast of St. Nicholas, widely celebrated in Europe.

One way to observe Saint Nicholas Day is by trying some of his traditions during your holiday season. Slip a gift or surprise into someone’s shoe.