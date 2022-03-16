SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield got into the holiday spirit early by hosting a Saint Patrick’s Day event Wednesday night.

The YPS partnered with the West of the River Chamber for the event held at the Irish House Restaurant & Pub. 22News spoke to the executive director of West of the River Chamber about the partnership.

“YPS reached out and we said ‘we would love to partner, doing the St. Patrick’s day event and celebrate getting back out.’ We’ve all missed it so much and it’s a great opportunity to bring everyone back together,” said Robin Wozniak.

The Springfield YPS concentrates on youth business & career development, networking, social & cultural involvement, and community activism. The partnership with the chamber allows different opportunities for YPS to market and network throughout the community.