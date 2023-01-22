CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Housing market continued to slow through December, with sales hitting their slowest pace since 2010.

In the Pioneer Valley, sales are down and inventory is low, but prices remain high, all with interest rates continuing to rise. Prices are almost 12 percent higher than in December of 2021, while closed sales dropped by almost 37 percent.

Mortgage rates peaked on October 2022, a move by the Federal Reserve to try and slow down sales. People are so eager to get into a new house, almost a quarter of nationwide sales were above the listing price last month, and 28 percent of sales last year, were all cash.

The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates to cool inflation, and experts have said for months that once sales slow down and the market cools off, a drop in prices is sure to follow. However, we are currently paying a median price of $313,000 for a single-family home in the Valley. Nationwide, prices have increased for 130 consecutive months. That’s the longest streak since the National Association of Realtors has ever recorded, with data all the way back to 1968.

The key, experts say, is that low inventory. Here in the valley, there were 19 percent fewer homes for sale in December of 2022, than in 2021. As long as supply remains low, demand will be high, and people will continue to pay over the asking price.