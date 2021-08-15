Sales tax holiday comes to an end

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The sales tax holiday weekend has come to an end, but people had the chance to save on items $2,500 and under. The weekend was also a boost for small local businesses.

Karen Shanahan has been with Ten Thousand Villages for the last 12 years. They offer fair trade goods for 30 developing countries. She said Saturday was on the quieter side, but Sunday was when the store saw an influx of customers.

“People have been buying a lot of our larger baskets, which are like $79, 80 and some of our sari throws which are a couple hundred dollars. People sometimes wait for sales or special savings to buy a larger purchase,” Shanahan said. “They just say how they love the tax free and then some people actually forgot that it’s the tax free weekend but it does encourage them to buy even though it’s a small saving.”

Around the corner at Marathon Sports, shoes are actually considered a necessary good and are not taxed. Despite this, sales associate, Jeff Hansen said they’re still seeing a lot of foot traffic.

“People are coming in and buying expensive activity tracking watches Garmin watches, aftershocks headphones. The hydration options we sell are taxable so you can still save money here,” Hansen said.

If you need to make a return, no tax is due even if you have to make the exchange after the holiday.