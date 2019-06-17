Sales tax holiday has positive impact on local businesses

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- On August 17 and 18, Massachusetts residents will be able to shop tax-free.

With the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax being waived on items $2,500 or less shoppers can expect up to $156 in savings.

During that weekend shoppers won’t have to pay the states sales tax on items under $2,500, with the exception of cars, restaurant meals, alcohol and tobacco products.

Last year, the state had its first tax free weekend in three years.

The tax holiday had a positive impact on several local businesses like Manny’s Appliances in Wilbraham.

“We literally do a month and a half plus worth of business during that weekend,” said manager of Manny’s Appliances, George Rodriguez.” It does compress all the business into one weekend if you spread it out over a month and a half you’ll do pretty much the same but you do tend to make a little more during that one weekend.”

Appliances and furniture tend to be the most popular items during the tax free weekend.

George Lucas, Owner of Bunk Bed World said his business saw a 25 percent increase in revenue during the tax-free weekend.

“Our average purchase is between 1,000 and 2,000 dollars so the savings customers get is quite substantial.”

A sales tax holiday weekend typically costs the state a little over $20 million.

This shouldn’t result in a negative impact since the state has a tax revenue surplus of more than a billion dollars.