SHENECTADY, New York (WWLP)– The Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 are partnering for this year’s Christmas Red Kettle Drive.

For over 35 years the organization has worked with the grocery chain to raise money to help those in need in the communities where the stores are located. Last year’s campaign at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores raised nearly $500,000 in donations.

“The annual Red Kettle campaign has become integral to the holiday season – both in our stores and in our communities,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 president. “Being able to extend ourselves and welcome our community partners in support of friends and neighbors in need is a blessing.”

“With the cost of living continuing to increase, more families are coming to The Salvation Army for assistance than ever before,” said Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, Empire State Division. “Our continued Red Kettle partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32, and the generosity of their customers, makes it possible for The Salvation Army to continue to help keep food on the table for your neighbors in need.”

The campaign this year will run November 13 – December 24 at all 130 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.