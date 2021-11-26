Santa Claus arrives at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WWLP)- Santa Claus has once again proven to be a man of his word.

Santa arrived right on schedule Friday afternoon at the Holyoke Mall food court to do what he does best, having his picture taken with one of the many children awaiting his arrival aboard a Holyoke fire truck.

“It’s just so nostalgic. Bringing my firstborn son here, watching him sitting on Santa’s lap. It’s precious moments that you’ll never see again,” Rachel Commane of West Springfield said.

On this first day of Santa’s visit to the Holyoke Mall many families sharing those magic moments passed down from generation to generation.