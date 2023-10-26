NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Locations across Hampshire and Franklin counties will be open Saturday for residents to discard unneeded medication for humans and pets.

The locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and include the police departments in Deerfield, Hadley, Leverett, and several others. The sites provide a safe way to dispose of unwanted and unneeded drugs.

“It’s crucial to remain vigilant about removing drugs from homes to prevent misuse,” said Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan. “It’s really common sense: In the midst of an overdose epidemic, prescription drugs must not be allowed to sit around. It’s much safer for children, teens and even pets to remove these substances from homes, not to mention our friends and loved ones struggling with addiction.”

LIST: Drop off locations by town

Amherst Wildwood Elementary, 71 Strong Ave.

Belchertown Town Common, Park Street

Deerfield Police Department, 8 Conway St.

Easthampton Public Safety Complex 32 Payson Ave.

Hadley Public Safety Complex 15 East St.

Leverett Police Department, 90 Montague Road

Montague Police Department, 180 Turnpike Road

Northampton Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School, 80 Locust St.

Pelham Police Department, 2 South Valley Road

Orange Walmart parking lot, 555 East Main St.

South Hadley Police Department, 41 Bridge St.

Sunderland Police Department, 105 River Road

Williamsburg Williams Hardware, 49 Main St. (Route 9)

Worthington Highway Department, 64 Huntington Road

Since 2011 nearly 70,000 pounds of drugs have been safely disposed of during Take Back Days and through permanent drug collection boxes stationed at area police departments.