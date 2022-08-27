SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting for the state primaries’ starts Saturday and residents can cast their ballots either in person or by mail. According to the secretary of the commonwealth website, to vote early in person you can visit your local election site between August 27 and September 2.

It is important to figure out when and where your town is holding early voting by visiting the secretary of the commonwealth’s website by using the “online look-up tool,” that’s because each city and town chooses their in-person voting schedule. Also, all Massachusetts voters now have the option to vote by mail with no excuse required.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says voting this weekend gives people a more convenient time to vote. And Franklin county voter, Jerry Markofki of Greenfield, couldn’t agree more. He told 22News, “If you like to go down and get through the social, which is fine, it’s not a problem, not at all, but it’s nice to have the option.”

However, your application to vote by mail must reach your local election office no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 29. Ballots must be received by an individual’s local election office no later than 8 p.m. on September 6. And if you haven’t registered to vote in the primary, you have until Saturday to register or change your party enrollment, in person until 5:00 p.m. or online by midnight.