COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Colrain Firefighters’ Association reported many trees and power lines down on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to calls on Adamsville Road, Foundry Village Road, Wilson Hill, Ed Clark Road, S. Green River, North Green River, East Colrain Road, and New County Road for trees and primary wires down.

The association also reported a car and tree accident on Jacksonville Road, and a milk truck, as well as two power company vehicles stuck during the morning.