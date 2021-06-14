Save lives by donating on World Blood Donor Day

(WWLP) – On this “World Blood Donor Day”, the American Red Cross is making a plea for people to roll up their sleeves and give.

Right now, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. The reason is the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries is rising.

Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

On #WorldBloodDonorDay, we THANK ALL blood donors around the 🌎🌍🌏.#GiveBlood 🩸 to save lives & keep the world beating! pic.twitter.com/As0PCX4wcI — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2021

The Red Cross needs more blood donors to ensure hospitals stay stocked with lifesaving blood products. Those who give blood through June 30, will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by mail.