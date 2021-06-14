Save lives by donating on World Blood Donor Day

(WWLP) – On this “World Blood Donor Day”, the American Red Cross is making a plea for people to roll up their sleeves and give.
Right now, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. The reason is the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries is rising.
Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS
The Red Cross needs more blood donors to ensure hospitals stay stocked with lifesaving blood products. Those who give blood through June 30, will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by mail.