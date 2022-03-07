Mass. (WWLP) – Despite winter nearing its end, there are still some nights you may find yourself reaching for thermostat.
With prices continuing to rise, every dollar matters. 22News has some tips for you that will help you lower your monthly bill.
- Open shades and drapes when the sun is out to help warm your house.
- Stop heat loss by eliminating any gaps between your doors threshold.
- Seal gaps between the windows and walls of your home.
- Install programmable thermostats, and set them to lower the heat when you’re away.