SBA approves disaster loan to businesses affected by fire at Longmeadow shopping plaza

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two months after a fire tore through several businesses in a Longmeadow shopping plaza, relief is on the way.

The United States Small Business Administration has announced a ‘declaration of an economic injury disaster loan’. Basically, it’s money going to the businesses affected by that November fire. The government agency offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses affected by disasters. The organization also provides small businesses with money to help overcome economic injury.

The shopping center in Longmeadow has been closed since November 23, after a fire tore through five businesses, just days ahead of Thanksgiving. An investigation said the fire appeared to have begun in a shared attic space above the shopping center, where it quickly spread unnoticed.

The investigation in ongoing – but it’s said that the fire wasn’t suspicious or malicious.