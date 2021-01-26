SBA’s initiative provides free entrepreneurship education and training for small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the launch of the 2021 emerging leaders initiative for executives of small businesses in underserved markets.

The SBA’s Emerging Leaders provides free entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small businesses that are potential job creators.

This intensive executive entrepreneurship series includes nearly 100 hours of classroom time and provides participants with the opportunity to work with a network of experienced coaches and mentors, attend specialized workshops, and develop connections with their peers, city leaders, and the financial community.

The program aims to build sustainable businesses that promote economic development within their communities.

“For over a decade, the Emerging Leaders Initiative has supported the growth of owners and executives from Boston to Worcester; that’s why I’m excited to be bringing the program to Western Massachusetts for the first time ever, as we persist through a period of recovery and resilience, SBA will continue providing key resources to help businesses to grow even stronger and return to prosperity,” said Robert Nelson, District Director.

All meetings and events will be held virtually.

The recruitment will be led by the Massachusetts District Office and interested small business owners can learn more regarding eligibility, how to apply, class schedules and locations at www.sba.gov/emergingleaders, or by contacting the Springfield Branch Manager at Oreste.Varela@sba.gov.