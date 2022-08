(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Clouds will be around with intervals of sun. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Be ready for a few thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and strong winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity will be noticeable.



The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chance of 90 degree heat this week.