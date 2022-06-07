CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven local graduates were awarded $500 in a college scholarship who participated in the Chicopee Colleen Contest.
The Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee President Haley Jarvis presented the awards Monday to the following:
- Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Alivia Mendes, a graduate of Chicopee High School, who plans to attend Westfield State University.
- Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Mikaela Dorozynski, a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School, who plans to attend Quinnipiac University.
- Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Alyson Boucher, a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School, who plans to attend Lasell University.
- Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Julia Sabat, a graduate of St. Mary’s High School, who plans to attend Mercyhurst University.
- Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Chloe Pugh, a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School, who plans to attend Westfield State University.
- Rodowicz Family Scholarship, in memory of Leo O’Brien, awarded to Brielle Los, a graduate of Chicopee High School, who plans to attend University of Massachusetts.
- Corridan Family Scholarship, in memory of 1996 Chicopee Colleen Maura Culloo-Burns, awarded to Rachel Lamarre, who attends Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.