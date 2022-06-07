CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven local graduates were awarded $500 in a college scholarship who participated in the Chicopee Colleen Contest.

The Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee President Haley Jarvis presented the awards Monday to the following:

Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Alivia Mendes, a graduate of Chicopee High School, who plans to attend Westfield State University.

Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Mikaela Dorozynski, a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School, who plans to attend Quinnipiac University.

Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Alyson Boucher, a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School, who plans to attend Lasell University.

Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Julia Sabat, a graduate of St. Mary’s High School, who plans to attend Mercyhurst University.

Parade Committee Scholarship awarded to Chloe Pugh, a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School, who plans to attend Westfield State University.

Rodowicz Family Scholarship, in memory of Leo O’Brien, awarded to Brielle Los, a graduate of Chicopee High School, who plans to attend University of Massachusetts.