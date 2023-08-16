SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The back-to-school shopping season is expected to break sales records and it’s not just parents who feel it in their pockets, but educators as well.

The National Education Association says more than 90 percent of educators use their own money for classroom supplies. Many doing so to help assist families who are unable to purchase these items on their own.

A typical basket of back-to-school goods has risen by more than 5 percent over the last year, according to e-commerce company, Pattern. A Springfield learning center tells us, they’re supplying crayons, markers, and scrap paper, but they’re struggling to keep up.

“We also do inform our parents when there are local drives going on where they are giving away free stuff, just because it is hard for us being a private center supplying, I would love to fill every kid’s backpack full of stuff, but with 70 kids rolled into my class, it’s not realistic,” said Amanda Thompson, School Age Director for Giggle Gardens Learning Center.

A study revealed that educators spent roughly $820 on classroom supplies during the last school year. Numbers show back-to-school spending will reach a record high of over $41 billion.

