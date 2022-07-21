WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Electric scooters are now available to rent in the Town of West Springfield.

For those looking to rent a scooter, download the Bird’s free mobile phone app for exact locations of the scooters, how to use them, and pricing. According to Mayor Reichelt, there is a map in the app where it shows riders where the scooters can be ridden or not ridden. He also recommends people wear helmets but they are not required.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bird to West Springfield and look forward to offering community members a new, eco-friendly and fun way to get around. Whether going to a local restaurant or Mittineague Park, residents and visitors will now have a new way to get there,” said Mayor William Reichelt. “We expect the arrival of the scooters to bring economic impact to our city, with riders more likely to shop at local businesses.”

The scooters offer an alternative way to to travel throughout the city to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips.

The app states it is $1 to start and $0.39 per minute plus tax to ride a scooter. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of West Springfield, Bird offers some of the following features: