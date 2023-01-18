BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The search continues for the missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield who has been missing for over a week.

Multiple Massachusetts State Police units joined the Brookfield police and fire departments the Special Emergency Response Team, and K-9 Units expanded their search for Brittany Tee. She was last seen on January 10the at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the home where she was staying on Main Street toward Lewis Field.

MAP: Main Street in Brookfield

Brittany was reported missing three days later by her family, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. The DA is asking town residents to search their sheds and garages for any sign of the young woman and even urging residents with security cameras to check to see if they saw her.

22News spoke with Don Haberlin, a lifelong resident of Brookfield, who says this isn’t the first time a tragedy like this takes place in their small town. “It is small and it’s pretty tight-knit you didn’t have to worry about it. Now it’s a different story obviously because they had somebody killed over in West Brookfield a couple or three years ago and then now this has happened here.”

Brittany Tee of Brookfield missing

Brittany was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans, and work boots. Brittany is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.







(Brookfield Police Department)

(Brookfield Police Department)











Authorities set up an anonymous tip line for anyone to provide information that could be relevant to the case. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early urged people to call the hotline at 508-453-7589.