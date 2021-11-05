Search continues for Springfield man missing since July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing man since July.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 62-year-old Gary Belder was last seen leaving his home on Monday, July 5th. It was believed that he was going to Smiley’s at 477 Boston Road but never returned.

He is approximately 6’1” tall, weighs 200 pounds and walks with a cane. Police believe he may be in the area of South End or Johnny Appleseed Park. His family believes he may also be in the Chicopee area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or the missing persons detective at 413-787-6360.