WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks the third day of the search for a 20-year-old man in Hampton Ponds after the canoe he was in flipped over and he never resurfaced.

Multiple agencies began an extensive search Wednesday night after three men were aboard a canoe that overturned in the water, a 20-year-old man from East Longmeadow did not resurface. Initial attempts to locate him by Good Samaritans were unsuccessful. Two of the individuals returned to the shoreline, one of them was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A search for the missing man continued throughout the day on Thursday. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine patrol unit teamed up with state and local for the search. According to State Police, the search concluded shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday and they are assessing the next steps.

Friday, the Massachusetts State Police, Environmental Police, and local public safety agencies are resuming their search in Pequot Pond. The search team is deploying marine assets, divers, and a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).