Seasonal jobs increase this upcoming season

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon in Moenchengladbach, on December 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the current state of the economy many businesses are still hiring for seasonal jobs, Amazon’s delivery station in Holyoke is hiring nearly 200 seasonal roles.

UPS told 22News they need 21 people for their peak season in Springfield, including drivers, package handlers, and more.

UPS seasonal employees work through late January and many of these seasonal jobs can lead to permanent positions.

Kohl’s located in West Springfield also has multiple seasonal positions, as more holiday shoppers buy presents online, these jobs are creating the opportunity for consistent seasonal employment.