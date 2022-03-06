CHICOPEE, Mass. ( ) – Sunday’s temperatures in western Massachusetts felt a lot like spring.

With this warm weather we have been seeing, some of us are wondering if this is the end of the snow for the winter.

We are now on the downfall for the average of snowfall when it comes to each month. January being our snowiest month with thirteen and a half inches and then March only having nearly nine inches of snow. April is a sharp drop from march with just over an inch and a half of snow for the month.

As per the season, we are in a pretty big snow drought. Western Massachusetts typically sees just about 50 inches per season, but this year we have only seen 25 inches.