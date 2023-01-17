NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A local veterinary services non-profit organization has reached a significant hallmark in their animal care.

Second Chance Animal Services says that last month they performed their 70,000th low-cost spay and neuter surgery.

“We are so proud of the impact that we have made through these 70,000 surgeries,” said Sheryl Blancato, CEO and founder of Second Chance. “There is more work to be done. Our goal is to continue expanding our efforts to help as many pets as possible.”

Second Chance began offering the low-cost spay and neuter program in 2005 at their East Brookfield shelter in an effort to not only control the population of stray and unwanted animals, but to prevent certain cancers and other serious health issues, and to improve pets’ behavior by reducing aggression and roaming.

“Many of the emergency surgeries we see are female pets suffering from pyometra, a potentially deadly infection of the uterus,” remarked Blancato. “Routine spays and neuters can help protect pets from many life-threatening conditions including pyometra and testicular cancer.”

These procedures are accessible to all pet owners, regardless of their financial situation. For more information, go to their website and fill out a S.P.O.T application under the Vet Care tab.

The organization operates an adoption center in East Brookfield and Community Veterinary Hospitals in North Brookfield, Southbridge, Springfield, and Worcester.