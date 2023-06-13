NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services is reaching out to the public for donations after helping a puppy recover from a life-threatening injury.

Eight-month-old shelter pup Natty came to Second Chance Animal Services in April with one of the most serious injuries a dog can face. Natty had a degloving injury to his leg, meaning the skin and tissue were torn from the bone and muscle.

According to Second Chance, Natty received pain medications and was monitored, but he was in so much distress and pain that he was trying to chew his leg off. Not long after he was admitted, the veterinarians on site made the tough decision to rush Natty to surgery to amputate his leg.

Not only was this a dangerous surgery for Natty, but it was an expensive surgery as well. Second Chance did not want Natty to be in pain any longer, but they are now asking for the help of the public to cover the cost.

Second Chance Chief Development Officer Lindsay Doray said, “We estimate his care may be close to $2,500 and we’re grateful for any help for this sweet pup. Donations will help give Natty and pets like him who come to Second Chance with major medical needs.”

If you are interested in Natty’s story and are interested in helping, please visit https://www.secondchanceanimals.org/natty/ to make a donation. Checks can also be mailed to Second Chance, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.