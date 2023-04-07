One-year-old Liam who was rescued from the South Korean meat trade is ready to start the next chapter of his life. (Second Chance Animal Services)

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Second Chance Animal Services rescued five dogs from the South Korean Meat Trade last month.

There were five dogs that Second Chance Animal Services brought back from a Maryland rehabilitation center last month. The five were part of a group of 120 dogs that were rescued from the South Korean Meat Trade that was being cared for by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

One of the dogs, Liam, is currently available for adoption. Liam is a Labrador retriever mix and eyes every visitor to the dog room at the Second Chance Animal Services Adoption Center and barks to make sure that he’s got your attention.

Star exploring the Almost Home play yard.(Second Chance Animal Services)

Seven-month-old Button will be available for adoption soon.(Second Chance Animal Services)

“Second Chance has long partnered with the HSUS as an emergency placement partner and we are often called upon to help with cases like this,” said Second Chance CEO and Founder Sheryl Blancato. “South Korea is currently contemplating a dog meat ban and the farm where Liam and the other dogs came from is transitioning to growing cabbage and other crops through the Humane Society International/South Korea’s “Model for Change Program”. We are proud to work with the HSUS to give these dogs the best start at a new life.”

Wendy Hall, Second Chance’s Animal Relocation Director, said that all five of the dogs are doing amazing. “They’ve obviously been through a lot in their short lives, but the dogs have made great progress. They were so shy when we first met them, and we have been in awe watching them get brave enough to explore our play yard and begin to come out of their shells.”

“Since they’ve never had the chance to be a dog, they will need patient families who can help with things like walking on a leash and who are ready to give them the great life they deserve,” said Hall.

Jackson, Star, and Buttons are still at the nonprofit’s Almost Home facility located in North Brookfield where shelter pets that are entering Massachusetts complete their state-mandated 48-hour quarantine and receive the care that they may need before they are ready for adoption.

“They are just waiting for kennel space to open up at the adoption center so they too can find their forever homes,” according to Hall who also notes that the fifth dog is being fostered and suspects that he has already stolen his foster heart.

Those that are interested in adopting can find the available dogs’ bios on the Second Chance website or come visit during adoption hours, which are Monday through Friday – from 10 am to 3 pm, Thursday evenings from 5 to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm.